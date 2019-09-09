Why Doom 64's Switch Port Is a Big Deal
One way Doom 64 differs from the original is that it's never officially been ported.
You can officially play the original Doom on almost every post-1993 console, and thanks to intrepid hackers around the world you can unofficially play it on practically anything with a processor.
But that's not the case for 1997's Doom 64, which has only ever been officially available on the Nintendo 64. The game is finally getting a re-release on the Switch later this year, and while the brand-new Doom Eternal may be more enticing, you shouldn't skip over Doom 64 under the assumption that it's just "more Doom."
Doom 64 is often lumped in with the Doom ports for the SNES, Jaguar, and PlayStation in spite of the fact that it's an entirely new game. It was developed by Midway, not id Software, and is closer in spirit to a true sequel than a console afterthought or spin-off title. The game is set after Doom 2, though the franchise's scant storytelling by '97 means a wealth of Doom lore isn't a prerequisite for playing. The engine was heavily modified to take advantage of the N64's graphics hardware, and unlike the console release of the original Doom, all of Doom 64's levels are exclusive to the game and were never officially ported to another Doom release since.
The modified Doom 64 engine actually beat John Carmack's Quake 2 engine to having colored lighting as a key feature, and it was employed to great effect throughout the game's levels. On the whole, Doom 64 is a dark game and its levels, ranging from science facilities lit in sickly green to temples bathed in the blood-red light of hell, come across as far creepier than those of Doom or Doom 2.
Unfortunately, the dim lighting means that a lot of footage of Doom 64 is difficult to make out, such as this 2013 Summer Games Done Quick speedrun that's both a good and bad example. The game looks considerably brighter in the announcement trailer for the Switch port, so hopefully that's something players will have the ability to tweak to their liking.
Doom 64 also abandons the original sprite and texture sets of Doom and Doom 2 for new unique art and trades those games' MIDI metal songs for an eerie ambient soundtrack by composer Aubrey Hodges. In every respect, Doom 64 was the furthest an official entry in the series strayed from the comparatively upbeat and over-the-top demon slaying of the 1993 original until Doom 3.
Whether attracted by the game's particular atmosphere or just hoping to play all Doom has to offer on one platform, a number of unofficial fan efforts to port Doom 64 to PC have been undertaken over the years. Even if the port only comes to the Switch, it's possible that Bethesda may take legal steps to pull these PC versions offline—but the fact that we're talking about a real Doom 64 port in 2019 at all is vindication for everyone who has championed and supported the game over the last 22 years.
For now, it looks like the Switch will be the only system where you can officially play Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, the 2016 Doom, and Doom Eternal all in one place. Doom 64 and Doom Eternal will both be released on November 22, 2019.
Read this next
Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Release Date
This is our guide on the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep release date, price, gameplay trailers, and more.
2
NBA 2K20 MyCareer Tips, How to Get Drafted, Story Mode Guide
MyCareer has gone through quite a few changes in NBA 2K20. Here’s a full guide for NBA 2K20 MyCareer Mode.
GTA 5 Cheats
Discover all the GTA 5 cheats with this handy GTA V cheats PS4, GTA 5 cheats Xbox One, and PC guide. Plus get all the GTA V cheats for Xbox 360 and PS3.
39
Gears 5 Spoiler FAQ - All Endings and Questions Answered
Here's our complete spoiler FAQ guide to Gears 5, including the ending of the game, the fates of every character, and more.
Here's Persona 5 Royal's Opening Cinematic
Take your heart, again.
Where Are All the Gears 5 Collectibles? All Gears 5 Collectible Locations
Here's our Gears 5 collectibles guide, detailing all collectible locations in Act 1, Act 2, and more.
1
Gears 5 Horde Mode Tips - Character Abilities, Classes, Upgrade Fortifications
This is our full Gears 5 Horde mode guide, including tips, character abilities and classes, and how to upgrade Fortifications.
More News
Here's Persona 5 Royal's Opening Cinematic
Take your heart, again.
Yoshi's Island's Hidden Multiplayer is Still In the SNES Online Switch Version
You can still spit seeds at your friends.
5
A Gears 5 Glitch Gives Players a Glimpse of What It'd Be Like as an FPS
It seems more like a plain old bug than an unfinished feature.
2
Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Loot Mechanics Are Every Bit as Controversial as Expected
The "shlooter" approach isn't going over well.
4
More on Nintendo 64
Downhill Jam: The Game Industry Reflects on 20 Years of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater turns 20 in September, so we spoke to people across the industry who remember the series fondly.
Shadows of the Empire and The Empire Strikes Back Are Getting Re-Released For Retro Consoles
And publisher Limited Run Games says more are on the way.
3
How One Modder Builds Handheld Custom Consoles Through the Magic of Community and Self-Teaching
For modder Chris Downing, making his own handheld consoles is even more fun than playing them.
1
Here's What Banjo and Kazooie Look Like in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
Rare's iconic animal duo weren't originally native fauna on Outset Island, but a mod is changing that.
2
A New Nintendo 64 HD Adapter Lets You Play Classic Games Like Star Fox 64 on Modern TVs
The Super 64 gives your old Nintendo 64 a second chance.
13
The Best Resident Evil Games Ranked From Worst to Best
In this ranking of the best Resident Evil games, we decide which ones are Tyrant-grade and which ones are basic, brain-dead zombies.
31
Best Zelda Games Ranked Worst to Best
We rank the best Zelda games of all time with our definitive list covering more than a dozen consoles, including Breath of the Wild! What is the best Zelda game ever made?
142
More FPS Games
Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Release Date
This is our guide on the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep release date, price, gameplay trailers, and more.
2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Beta Start Dates, Platforms, How to Get Access
Here's our guide to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare beta start dates and times, platforms, and how to get access.
Borderlands 3 Review
Leave Pandora behind, as you take to the stars to shoot and loot people on other planets.
5
Overwatch on the Switch Targets 30 FPS in Docked and Handheld Modes
Blizzard is also "excited" about cross-play, but you shouldn't expect it any time soon.
1
Newsletter
Subscribe to our weekly newsletters
Get the best of USG in your inbox by subscribing to our newsletters.